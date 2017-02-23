版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 22:26 BJT

BRIEF-Immersion renews agreements with Gionee and Meitu

Feb 23 Immersion Corp

* Immersion renews agreements with Gionee and Meitu

* Immersion Corp- licensing agreements with Gionee, Xiamen Meitu Mobile Technology co for co's Touchsense premium solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
