BRIEF-Immune Design announced updated clinical, biomarker data for product candidates CMB305, G100

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 5 Immune Design Corp:
* Announced updated clinical and biomarker data for its lead immuno-oncology product candidates, CMB305 and G100
* Immune Design Corp - "CMB305 was well tolerated, with only one related grade 3 adverse event (AE)"
* Immune Design - in follicular NHL patients, intratumoral immunization with G100 induced objective responses (≥50% tumor reduction) in 44% of patients
* "G100 was well tolerated, with no related grade 3/4 AES in all three dose levels tested" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.