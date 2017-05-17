版本:
2017年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Immune Design Q1 loss per share $0.50

May 17 Immune Design Corp:

* Immune Design reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.50

* Q1 revenue $5.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
