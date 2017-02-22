版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Immune Design receives orphan drug designation for G100 intratumoral product candidate

Feb 22 Immune Design Corp

* Immune Design receives orphan drug designation for G100 intratumoral product candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐