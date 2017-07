July 13 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces filing of a patent protecting use of ceplene (histamine dihydrochloride) in hematologic cancers

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍patent aims to protect use of ceplene in forms of cancer where malignant cells may harbor a mutated oncogene, NPM1​