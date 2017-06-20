版本:
BRIEF-Immune Pharma announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with Ceplene

June 20 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune pharmaceuticals announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene®/ low-dose il-2 in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (cmml)

* Immune pharmaceuticals - patient enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene/ low-dose il-2 in cmml is expected to begin in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
