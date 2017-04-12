BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - reverse stock split was approved by company's stockholders at company's 2016 annual meeting on December 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)