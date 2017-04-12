版本:
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split

April 12 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - reverse stock split was approved by company's stockholders at company's 2016 annual meeting on December 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
