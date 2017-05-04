BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals announces private placement of up to $3.4 mln

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces private placement of up to $3.4 million
* Has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for private placement of up to $3.4 million of convertible debentures
* Debentures are convertible at any time into up to 1.25 million shares of Co's common stock at conversion price of $2.89 per share
* Investors will receive up to 680,000 shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.