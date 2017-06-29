FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals' Oncology subsidiary, Cytovia Inc. Provides update to proposed pint pharma transaction
2017年6月29日 / 下午2点47分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals' Oncology subsidiary, Cytovia Inc. Provides update to proposed pint pharma transaction

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune pharmaceuticals' oncology subsidiary, cytovia inc. Provides update to proposed pint pharma transaction: substantial agreement reached on material terms of the licensing and commercialization of ceplene® in latin america

* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - substantial agreement reached on material terms of licensing and commercialization of ceplene® in latin america

* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - parties currently anticipate that they will execute a definitive licensing agreement within next five to seven business days

* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - parties have agreed to enter into definitive agreement related to pint's commitment to invest $4 million into cytovia

* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - "plan to pursue approval of ceplene in united states based on previously announced global overall survival study, remain"

* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - massimo radaelli, executive chairman of pint will join board of directors of cytovia following completion of investment

* Immune pharmaceuticals - "plan is to commercialize ceplene in combination with low dose il-2 in all markets that accept european registration dossier as a basis for approval" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

