FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 小时前
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals provides update on plan to spin-off Cytovia
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
深度分析
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
财经视点
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 下午1点48分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals provides update on plan to spin-off Cytovia

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals provides update on plan to implement a spin-off of Cytovia into a separate publicly traded oncology company

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - Immune shareholders to receive additional pro rata shares in Cytovia​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - new Cytovia, will focus on development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology and hematology therapeutics

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍it is contemplated that a pro rata distribution of shares in Cytovia would be issued to Immune shareholders as a dividend​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - spin-off expected to create 2 independent publicly-traded cos with distinct strategic plans, leadership

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - initial core asset of Cytovia will be Ceplene

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - ‍spin-off intended to take form of tax-free distribution to co's shareholders of common stock of a new publicly-traded Cytovia​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍immune will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under its existing symbol, "imnp."​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - proposed Cytovia spin-off transaction will not require approval of Immune's shareholders

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - Cytovia's strategic plan includes commercializing ceplene in select territories, consider potential acquisitions

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction will allow Immune to become a pure play immuno-inflammation, clinical stage development company

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - Cytovia's strategic plan also includes rejuvenation of synergistic late-stage development or commercial-stage immuno-oncology drugs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below