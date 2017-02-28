版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals reports preliminary data with bertilimumab in an open label phase 2 study

Feb 28 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals reports encouraging preliminary data with bertilimumab in an open label phase 2 study in the rare dermatological auto-immune disease, bullous pemphigoid

* Says no significant adverse events were reported.

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - based on these preliminary results, company has also submitted a request for orphan drug designation for bertilimumab in BP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
