BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals says board to pursue possible spin-off of Cytovia into separate, stand-alone company independent from Immune

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces corporate restructuring
* Board to pursue a possible spin-off of Cytovia into a separate, stand-alone company independent from immune
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - Elliot Maza named interim CEO of Immune
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - board has authorized Daniel Teper to lead company's oncology business
* Board of directors has authorized Dr. Daniel Teper to lead co's oncology business within cytovia, inc. Subsidiary
* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - board has accepted resignation of Daniel Teper as CEO of Immune, effective immediately
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc- Maza will resign from audit committee of board but will continue to serve as a director
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - Teper will remain a member of company's board
* Immune Pharmaceuticals - intends to continue to focus on development of topical nano-cyclosporine for treatment of atopic dermatitis, moderate psoriasis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: