BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene

June 15 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide
rights for Ceplene
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of acquisition
agreement, immune has agreed to pay mylan a fixed price, which
is payable in installments
* Immune Pharmaceuticals - intends, through its
immuno-oncology subsidary, cytovia inc to undertake
commercialization efforts in europe, asia, latin america
* Immune Pharmaceuticals - assets acquired include rights to
marketing authorizations, trademarks, patents, other
intellectual property related to ceplene
