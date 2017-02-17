版本:
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals to announce launch of Remain

Feb 17 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces the launch of Remain ™ , an international overall survival study with Ceplene® and low dose proleukin® in remission maintenance in acute myeloid leukemia

* Patient recruitment is expected to start in later 2017

* Remain will be financed exclusively through Cytovia Inc, immuno-oncology subsidiary of Immune Pharmaceuticals

* Immune plans to enroll over 400 patients worldwide with primary endpoint being overall survival at two years

* Immune Pharma -received FDA guidance regarding design of study for US approval evaluating ceplene with low dose proleukin compared to low dose proleukin alone

* Remain will be conducted in collaboration with meda, who currently holds rights to ceplene in europe and asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
