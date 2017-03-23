版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration

March 23 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd

* Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration

* Immunocellular Therapeutics - LoI is to exclusively negotiate terms to possibly establish an immuno-oncology strategic collaboration

* Immunocellular Therapeutics - collaboration focused on conducting clinical trials combining cos' respective cancer immunotherapy product candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
