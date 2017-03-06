BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on ICT-107 phase 3 glioblastoma trial

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd :
* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on ICT-107 phase 3 glioblastoma trial and announces advances in stem-to-t-cell research program
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - change in status of SPA will not materially impact execution of phase 3 trial
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - special protocol assessment (SPA) which was based on original protocol, is no longer applicable
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - will engage in further discussions with FDA concerning SPA in future
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.