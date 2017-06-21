BRIEF-Immunocellular to suspend patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial

June 21 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd
:
* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on strategic
review and decision to suspend further patient randomization for
ICT-107 phase 3 trial
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - company intends to
suspend further patient randomization in ICT-107 trial
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - continues to seek a
collaborative arrangement or acquisition of its ICT-107 program
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd -suspension of phase 3
registration trial of ICT-107 is expected to reduce amount of
cash used in company's operations
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - determined co unable to
secure sufficient additional financial resources to complete
phase 3 registration trial of ICT-107
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - co plans to work with
current collaborators to ensure patients already in phase 3
trial can be supported and followed
* Immunocellular - continues evaluation of financing,
strategic alternatives for immuno-oncology research and
development pipeline, technology platform, which may include
potential merger, sale of co
