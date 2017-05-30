BRIEF-Immunogen and Sanofi amend license agreements

May 30 Immunogen Inc
* Immunogen and Sanofi amend license agreements
* Immunogen - co, affiliate of Sanofi have amended their
license agreements covering all compounds in development by
sanofi using Immunogen's technology
* Immunogen Inc - as consideration for these amendments,
Immunogen will receive a $30 million payment
* Immunogen - as consideration for amendments immunogen
agreed to forego limited co-promotion option in U.S. With
respect to compounds covered by 2003 agreement
* Immunogen - as consideration for amendments immunogen has
also agreed to forego future milestones or royalties under both
license agreements
* Immunogen Inc - also amended to grant Sanofi fully-paid,
exclusive license to develop, manufacture, commercialize
experimental compound SAR428926
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: