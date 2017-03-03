版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Immunogen files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln – SEC filing

March 4 Immunogen Inc

* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
