BRIEF-ImmunoGen presents data from Phase I study of IMGN779 in acute myeloid leukemia

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Immunogen Inc
* Immunogen inc- data from ongoing phase 1 study evaluating single agent imgn779 in patients with relapsed or refractory adult acute myeloid leukemia
* Immunogen inc- no increase in nature, frequency, or severity of any treatment-emergent adverse event has been reported with escalating doses in study
* Immunogen inc- no evidence of cumulative toxicity has been observed with repeated dosing in study
* Immunogen inc- no dlts have been observed through dose level seven, with reported adverse events consistent with underlying disease in study
* Immunogen inc- initial anti-leukemia activity was observed at dose levels six and seven in patients who failed intensive frontline therapy in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)