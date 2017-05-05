BRIEF-Immunogen reports Q1 loss per share of $0.20

UPDATE 1-Australia energy company requests arbitration in row over Senegal oil project
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
May 5 Immunogen Inc:
* Immunogen reports recent progress and first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $28.5 million versus $19.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $16.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Financial guidance for 2017 remains unchanged from that issued in February 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-1.42, revenue view $66.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects that its current cash plus expected cash revenues will enable company to fund operations into q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments