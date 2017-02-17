BRIEF-Immunogen sees FY 2017 revenue $70 mln to $75 mln

Feb 17 Immunogen Inc:

* Immunogen reports recent progress and operating results for six-month period and quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $70 million to $75 million

* Immunogen Inc - first patient enrolled in phase 3 forward I trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine

* Immunogen Inc - sees 2017 operating expenses between $175 million and $180 million

* Immunogen Inc -sees cash and marketable securities at December 31, 2017 between $35 million and $40 million

* Immunogen - expects current cash plus expected cash revenues from partners and collaborators will enable company to fund operations into Q2 of 2018