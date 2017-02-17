版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Immunogen sees FY 2017 revenue $70 mln to $75 mln

Feb 17 Immunogen Inc:

* Immunogen reports recent progress and operating results for six-month period and quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $70 million to $75 million

* Immunogen Inc - first patient enrolled in phase 3 forward I trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine

* Immunogen Inc - sees 2017 revenues between $70 million and $75 million

* Immunogen Inc - sees 2017 operating expenses between $175 million and $180 million

* Immunogen Inc -sees cash and marketable securities at December 31, 2017 between $35 million and $40 million

* Immunogen - expects current cash plus expected cash revenues from partners and collaborators will enable company to fund operations into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐