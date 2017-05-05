BRIEF-Immunomedics announces private placement offering

May 5 Immunomedics Inc:
* Immunomedics delivers business updates, announces private
placement offering and outlines strategic steps to drive
stockholder value
* Immunomedics Inc - cfo michael garone to be named interim
ceo once settlement agreement is finalized
* Immunomedics Inc - board in process of considering
candidates for permanent CEO
* Immunomedics - has raised $125 million in gross proceeds
in private placement of its series A-1 convertible preferred
stock with institutional investors
* Immunomedics Inc - now targeting submission of a BLA for
Immu-132 for approval in MTNBC between late Q4 2017 and q1 2018
* Immunomedics - to proceed with final selection of cro to
launch confirmatory phase 3 study, expect first patient enrolled
in late Q3 2017 for immu-132
* Immunomedics Inc - Cynthia L. Sullivan will be stepping
down from all director and officer positions with company
* Immunomedics Inc - David M. Goldenberg, founder of
company, is stepping down from all officer positions with
company
* Immunomedics Inc - Goldenberg will continue to serve as a
director on Immunomedics' board
* Immunomedics Inc - entered into a binding term sheet with
Goldenberg, Sullivan, Markison and Venbio
* Immunomedics Inc - Immunomedics expects to have sufficient
operating funds through Q3 of 2018
* Immunomedics Inc - regarding venbio action, individual
defendants Goldenberg, Sullivan And Markison will be released
from all claims made by Venbio
* Immunomedics Inc- under termination agreement with Seattle
Genetics company will retain all rights to immu-132
