BRIEF-Immunomedics Q3 loss per share $0.55

May 10 Immunomedics Inc:
* Immunomedics announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results and clinical program developments
* Q3 loss per share $0.55
* Q3 revenue $1.3 million
* Immunomedics Inc says total costs and expenses for quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $23.4 million, compared to $15.5 million for same quarter in fiscal 2016
* Immunomedics Inc says recognized a $28.3 million non-cash expense during three-month period ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit