BRIEF-Immunomedics says IMMU-132 produces early, durable responses in patients

March 15 Immunomedics Inc:

* Immunomedics -results demonstrate treatment with IMMU-132 produces early and durable responses in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
