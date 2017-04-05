BRIEF-Immunomedics says sacituzumab govitecan active in patients with metastatic small-cell lung

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 5 Immunomedics Inc-
* Immunomedics reports sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132) is active in patients with metastatic small-cell lung cancer who are sensitive or resistant to first-line chemotherapy
* Immunomedics Inc - sixty percent of patients showed tumor shrinkage from baseline measurements using computed tomography in phase 2 study
* Immunomedics Inc - on an intention-to-treat basis orr was 14% median response duration was 5.7 months in study
* Immunomedics - data shows there was no statistical difference in orr, pfs or os between patients who were chemosensitive or chemoresistant to first-line chemo
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.