BRIEF-Immunomedics says to seek expedited trial regarding venBio's actions

March 3 Immunomedics Inc:

* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court

* Immunomedics intends to proceed with its annual meeting scheduled for Friday

* Intends to seek expedited discovery, expedited trial with respect to "questionable actions" actions employed by venBio

* Says will promptly seek appropriate relief in a proceeding in Delaware chancery court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
