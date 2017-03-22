BRIEF-Immunotec enters into agreement to be acquired

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Immunotec Inc
* Immunotec Inc - Deal for a cash consideration of $0.485 per share
* Immunotec enters into agreement to be acquired
* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Immunotec
* Immunotec Inc- Immuno Holding is expected to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company
* Immunotec Inc - Termination fee of $2 million is payable to Immuno Holding in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.