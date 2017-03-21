版本:
BRIEF-Immunotec provides an update on taxation matters in Mexico

March 21 Immunotec Inc

* Immunotec provides an update on taxation matters in Mexico

* Immunotec-Ruling from Mexican Tax Administration Services confirms some of its products should be classified for importation purposes in HTS code 2106.10.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
