BRIEF-Immunovaccine announces positive year-long immunogenicity data from phase 1 clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate

April 12 Immunovaccine Inc

* Immunovaccine announces positive year-long immunogenicity data from phase 1 clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate

* Immunovaccine says 100 percent of healthy older adult volunteers who responded to vaccine achieved a sustained antigen-specific immune response

* At one year, antibody levels measured were still at peak with no sign of decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
