公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Immunovaccine net loss, comprehensive loss of $2.4 mln for quarter ended March 31

May 10 Immunovaccine Inc:

* Immunovaccine announces financial results for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Net loss and comprehensive loss of $2.4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, up $518,000

* At March 31, 2017, immunovaccine had cash and cash equivalents of $11.8 million versus $13.5 million at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
