BRIEF-Immunovaccine net loss, comprehensive loss of $2.4 mln for quarter ended March 31

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Immunovaccine Inc:
* Immunovaccine announces financial results for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Net loss and comprehensive loss of $2.4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, up $518,000
* At March 31, 2017, immunovaccine had cash and cash equivalents of $11.8 million versus $13.5 million at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)