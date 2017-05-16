版本:
BRIEF-Immunovaccine says to initiate mid-stage trial of its blood cancer drug

May 16 Immunovaccine Inc

* Immunovaccine's lead immuno-oncology candidate to enter investigator-sponsored phase 2 clinical trial in DLBCL in combination with approved anti-PD-1 drug

* Immunovaccine Inc says expects trial to begin enrolling patients following receipt of regulatory clearance from Health Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
