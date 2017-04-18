版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 03:58 BJT

BRIEF-Immuron ltd announces positive results of IMM-124E in Acute Colitis research studies

April 18 Immuron Ltd

* Immuron Ltd - announces positive results of imm-124e in acute colitis research studies

* Immuron Ltd- IMM-124E showed a significant positive effect on all levels of evaluation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
