2017年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces $56 million offering

April 18 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces $56 million offering

* Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc - company sold 4.4 million shares of common stock at a price of $12.66 per share

* Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc - new capital will be used to continue to expand growth of servicing portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
