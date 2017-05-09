版本:
BRIEF-Impac Mortgage reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

May 9 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 total revenues $45.3 million versus $47.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
