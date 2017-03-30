版本:
BRIEF-Impax announces favorable ruling regarding patent validity for Zomig Nasal Spray

March 30 Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax announces favorable ruling regarding patent validity for Zomig (zolmitriptan) Nasal Spray

* Impax Laboratories - judge found U.S. patents protecting zomig Nasal Spray not invalid and are infringed by Lannett Holdings Inc and Lannett Co ANDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
