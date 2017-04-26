版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Impax announces FDA approval and launch of a generic version of vytorin

April 26 Impax Laboratories Inc:

* Impax announces FDA approval and launch of a generic version of vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin tablets)

* Impax Laboratories Inc - received final FDA approval for a generic version of vytorin and immediately initiated commercialization activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐