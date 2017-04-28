版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 19:58 BJT

BRIEF-Imperial Oil Q1 earnings per share c$0.39

April 28 Imperial Oil Ltd

* Imperial announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.39

* Qtrly production averaged 378,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 421,000 barrels per day in same period of 2016

* Qtrly production impacted by fire at syncrude mildred lake upgrader in mid-march, expected to be restored in phases beginning in may

* Qtrly total revenues and other income c$7,156 million versus c$5,222 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$8.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐