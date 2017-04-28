版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-IMPERIAL OIL SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.16 PER SHARE

April 28 Imperial Oil Ltd

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.16 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
