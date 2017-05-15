BRIEF-Imperial Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24

May 15 Imperial Metals Corp:
* Imperial reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24
* Q1 loss per share C$0.20
* Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to C$115.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Imperial Metals-copper and gold production targets for
2017 from red chris, mount polley mines remains within previous
guidance but at lower end of range
* Imperial Metals Corp - higher copper production is
targeted for second half of 2017 when grades are expected to be
higher at red chris
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: