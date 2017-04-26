BRIEF-Impinj enters into a third amended and restated loan and security agreement

April 26 Impinj Inc:

* Impinj - on April 24, 2017, Impinj Inc entered into a third amended and restated loan and security agreement

* Impinj - restated loan agreement provides for a $25.0 million revolving credit facility, with a $5.0 million letter of credit subfacility

* Impinj Inc - revolving credit facility reflects a $10.0 million increase from prior loan agreement and is no longer subject to a borrowing base

* Impinj-Restated loan agreement provides that $10.5 million term loan under prior loan agreement continues to remain outstanding, will mature on May 1, 2020