BRIEF-Implenia: authorities contact Implenia Baugesellschaft GmbH in Vienna

FOREX-Dollar rises to one-month high on rate-hike view, sterling drops

* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling