2017年 5月 11日 星期四 13:04 BJT

BRIEF-Implenia: authorities contact Implenia Baugesellschaft GmbH in Vienna

May 11 IMPLENIA AG:

* AUTHORITIES CONTACT IMPLENIA BAUGESELLSCHAFT GMBH IN VIENNA

* IMPLENIA IS COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES AND HAS ASSURED THEM OF ITS FULL SUPPORT FOR THEIR ONGOING ENQUIRIES

* AS PART OF AN INVESTIGATION BY AUSTRIA'S PUBLIC PROSECUTOR INTO AROUND 20 CIVIL ENGINEERING FIRMS, OFFICIALS CONTACTED IMPLENIA BAUGESELLSCHAFT GMBH IN VIENNA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
