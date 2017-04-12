版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Implenia says wins major order in Sweden

April 12 Implenia AG:

* Wins major order in Sweden

* Contract worth 885 million Swedish crowns ($97.78 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0508 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
