2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement

April 18 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement to expand Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio market opportunity in the U.S. Midwest

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals - under deal, Precision Lens will deploy sales team to introduce Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio into select geographies in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
