BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 10 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Total revenue $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 39%

* Q1 loss per share $0.26 Source text: (bit.ly/2qUeEi1) Further company coverage:
