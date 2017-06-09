BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

June 9 Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc-
* Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for second
quarter of fiscal 2017
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc qtrly earnings per share
$0.05
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - q2 2017 same restaurant
sales grew 2.4% over srs growth of 1.2% in Q2 2016
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc qtrly revenue $13.3 million
versus $12.1 million
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - to date, company has
renovated 44 restaurants, and expects to renovate over 125
restaurants in total under RRP
* Imvescor Restaurant Group-fully repaid long-term debt in
fiscal 2016, used availability under credit facility to fund
portion of an acquisition in Q2
