FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Inc Research Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Inc Research Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Inc Research Holdings Inc:

* Inc Research reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Inc Research Holdings Inc says backlog grew by 20.1% to $2.29 billion as of June 30, 2017, compared to $1.91 billion as of June 30, 2016

* Inc Research - ‍net service revenue for three months was relatively flat at $258.1 million, compared to net service revenue of $258.8 million​

* Inc Research Holdings Inc - ‍backlog grew by 20.1% to $2.29 billion as of June 30, 2017, compared to $1.91 billion as of June 30, 2016​

* Net new business awards of $423.8 million for three months ended June 30, up 40.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below