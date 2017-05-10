BRIEF-Inc Research reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

May 10 Inc Research Holdings Inc:

* Inc research reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net service revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 1.2pct to $252.1 million

* Sees FY adjusted diluted eps $2.66 to $2.74

* Sees FY GAAP diluted eps $2.04 to $2.15

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inc Research Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 net service revenue $1,040 million to $1,070 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $250.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S