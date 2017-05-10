版本:
2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-INC Research would be required to pay Inventiv $82.1 mln, in event of termination by Inventiv

May 10 INC Research Holdings Inc:

* INC research - in event of termination by Inventiv following change of recommendation by board, co would be required to pay Inventiv termination fee of $82.1 million

* Inc research -would be required to pay Inventiv termination fee of $70.7 million if Inventiv terminates merger agreement following change of recommendation

* Inc research -in addition, if merger agreement terminated by either party for failure of closing to occur, shall pay inventiv termination fee of $82.1 million Source text (bit.ly/2qUFYfJ) Further company coverage:
