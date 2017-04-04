版本:
BRIEF-Inca One Gold Q3 revenue $5.1 mln

April 4 Inca One Gold Corp:

* Inca One Gold Corp. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and operational highlights

* Inca one gold corp - revenue for Q3 2017 was $5.1 million versus revenues for Q3 2016 of $3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
